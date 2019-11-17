e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

GST non-filers face cancellation of registration

Amid lower-than-expected GST collection in the past few months of the current fiscal, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has directed zonal offices to go tough on non-filers.

business Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The government is set to crack the whip on GST non-filers with plans afoot to cancel registration of repeat offenders.
The government is set to crack the whip on GST non-filers with plans afoot to cancel registration of repeat offenders.(AP)
         

The government is set to crack the whip on GST non-filers with plans afoot to cancel registration of repeat offenders.

Amid lower-than-expected GST collection in the past few months of the current fiscal, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has directed zonal offices to go tough on non-filers.

Accordingly, the Mumbai office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of GST and Central Excise has issued directives to field officers for ensuring strict compliance.

The development has come close on the heels of CBIC Chief P.K. Das expressing serious concern over non-compliance by GST registrants.

In a video conference with Principal Chief Commissioners and Chief Commissioner of GST and Customs on November 13, the CBIC chief had expressed his displeasure in the progress of cancellation of registration of entities that have not filed GSTR-3B returns for six or more than six return periods and are liable for action under section 29 of CGST Act.

“Hence, I have been directed to once again request you that the task of cancellation of registration of such non-filers of GST returns should be taken on priority basis and should be finished by November 25, 2019,” Sukhjit Kumar, an Additional Commissioner in Mumbai Zone, wrote to field officers.

Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner, AMRG &amp; Associates said that the GST law provides for cancellation of registration in case of repeat non-compliance.

“In fact, there should be provision for auto cancellation of registration,” he said.

tags
top news
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
It’s Sena vs BJP again, this time over Bal Thackeray
It’s Sena vs BJP again, this time over Bal Thackeray
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
2 killed after 117-year-old church gutted in fire in Meghalaya
2 killed after 117-year-old church gutted in fire in Meghalaya
6 days after its capture, elephant dies at Assam training facility
6 days after its capture, elephant dies at Assam training facility
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News