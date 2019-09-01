I&B ministry invites suggestions for certification of online content

business

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:58 IST

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited suggestions for the certification of online content, minister Prakash Javadekar announced at an interaction between the film industry and members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), organized by the latter in Mumbai on Saturday.

Javadekar, however, provided no other details.

As of now, there are no rules to certify or censor online content. Earlier this year, nine OTT video-on-demand services including Hotstar, Voot, ZEE5, Arre, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, Reliance Jio, Netflix and Eros Now decided to adopt a self-regulatory Code of Best Practices under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), meanwhile, is exploring the possibility of bringing OTT digital communication services that provide same or similar services as telecom service providers (TSPs) under the similar licensing or regulatory norms, though there is no mandate on the same yet.

At the event, Javadekar unveiled a logo and certificate design for the CBFC. He said the introduction of QR code in the new certificate design is in sync with the changed digital world. It will bring in greater transparency and provide richer information to filmmakers.

Javadekar added that the government was in the process of amending the Cinematograph Act to curb piracy.

“We earlier tried to protect the rights of artists by changing Copyright Act, now we are changing the Cinematograph Act so that piracy can be curbed,” he said.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 12:57 IST