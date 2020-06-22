e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ICICI Bank sells 1.5% stake in life insurance arm for Rs 840 crore

ICICI Bank sells 1.5% stake in life insurance arm for Rs 840 crore

Last week, the lender had informed exchanges about selling a little less than 4 per cent stake in its general insurance subsidiary for Rs 2,250 crore.

business Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
While announcing its results for 2019-20 on May 9, ICICI Bank had said it would look at further strengthening the balance sheet as opportunities arise.
While announcing its results for 2019-20 on May 9, ICICI Bank had said it would look at further strengthening the balance sheet as opportunities arise.(Bloomberg)
         

ICICI Bank on Monday said it has sold 1.5 per cent stake in its life insurance subsidiary for around Rs 840 crore with an aim to strengthen the balance sheet.

Last week, the lender had informed exchanges about selling a little less than 4 per cent stake in its general insurance subsidiary for Rs 2,250 crore.

While announcing its results for 2019-20 on May 9, ICICI Bank had said it would look at further strengthening the balance sheet as opportunities arise.

“In line with this intent and pursuant to approval granted by the Board, the Bank has today divested 2,15,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, representing 1.50 per cent of its equity share capital at March 31, 2020, on the stock exchange for an approximate total consideration of Rs 8.40 billion (Rs 840 crore ),” ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Following this, the bank’s shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life stands at approximately 51.4 per cent, it added.

On Friday, it had informed exchanges about selling 3.96 per cent stake, equivalent to 1.8 crore shares in ICICI Lombard General Insurance, through open market for Rs 2,250 crore. Following this, the bank’s stake in the subsidiary has come down to 51.9 per cent.

ICICI Bank stock was trading 1.54 per cent up at Rs 369.85 on BSE. ICICI Prudential Life scrip was trading higher by 4.12 per cent at Rs 407.90.

tags
top news
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
‘Fighting 2 wars against China, will win them both’: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 fight
‘Fighting 2 wars against China, will win them both’: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 fight
Week after Galwan Valley face-off, India, China to hold senior military-level talks today
Week after Galwan Valley face-off, India, China to hold senior military-level talks today
Covid-19 live updates: London stocks slide as global coronavirus cases rise
Covid-19 live updates: London stocks slide as global coronavirus cases rise
‘Presided over 600 incursions’: BJP chief Nadda hits back at Manmohan Singh
‘Presided over 600 incursions’: BJP chief Nadda hits back at Manmohan Singh
Petitioners pray SC to allow Rath Yatra, offer solution during Covid-19
Petitioners pray SC to allow Rath Yatra, offer solution during Covid-19
How Ganguly was appointed India captain, former chief selector explains
How Ganguly was appointed India captain, former chief selector explains
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In