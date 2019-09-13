e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 13, 2019

India’s August trade deficit narrows to $13.45 billion: Govt

Oil imports fell 8.90% to $10.88 billion in August from $11.94 billion in a year-ago period.

business Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
Merchandise exports fell 6.05% to $26.13 billion in August.
Merchandise exports fell 6.05% to $26.13 billion in August.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

India’s trade deficit in August narrowed to $13.45 billion from $17.92 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said in a statement on Friday, helped by lower oil import bill.

Oil imports fell 8.90% to $10.88 billion in August from $11.94 billion in a year-ago period.

Merchandise exports fell 6.05% to $26.13 billion in August compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 13.45% at $39.45 billion, the data showed.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text)

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 19:50 IST

tags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalPriyanka ChopraReady or Not movie reviewAnushka SharmaAmit ShahSakshi DhoniSatya Pal MalikP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewAssam NRCGSTIBPS ClerkBhoot Part 1 PosterRealme XTAirtel Xstream FiberRealme XT Launch Live Updates
Top News
latest news
Business News
don't miss