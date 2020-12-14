e-paper
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark

Wholesale prices, however, climbed to their highest level since February due to costlier manufactured items, rising 1.55 per cent in November from 1.48 per cent in the previous month, data released separately showed.

business Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 18:49 IST
Zia Haq | Edited by Niyati Singh
Zia Haq | Edited by Niyati Singh
New Delhi, Delhi
A vegetable vendor awaits customers while arranging onions in his cart at a market in Prayagraj.
A vegetable vendor awaits customers while arranging onions in his cart at a market in Prayagraj.(AP photo)
         

India’s retail inflation eased slightly in November to stand at 6.93 per cent from a year ago, after a six-year high of 7.61 per cent in October, a reading that is still well above the Reserve Bank of India’s acceptable limit of 4 per cent (+/-2) for the eighth straight month, data released on Monday by the ministry of statistics showed.

Wholesale prices, however, climbed to their highest level since February due to costlier manufactured items, rising 1.55 per cent in November from 1.48 per cent in the previous month, data released separately showed.

Retail inflation is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which stood at 7.61 per cent in October. In November, the inflation in the food basket rose to 9.43 per cent compared to 11 per cent in the previous month, according to the CPI data released by the government on Monday.

Since March, the RBI has cut down its main repo rate by 115 basis points to cushion the blow from the Covid-19 pandemic crisis on the economy. Earlier this month, RBI’s monetary policy committee had said that they expect the economy to contract 7.5 per cent in the current financial year from March 2021.

(with agency inputs)

India's retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI's 4% benchmark
