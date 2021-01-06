e-paper
Gold rate rises 0.04% to Rs 51,340 per 10 gram; silver falls 0.78%

Gold rate rises 0.04% to Rs 51,340 per 10 gram; silver falls 0.78%

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India.

business Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 10:57 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Jan 06, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Jan 06, 2021(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.04% in spot gold prices was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 51340 have increased from Rs 51320. Also, it was higher than the current week average of Rs 50408.57 by 1.85%.

Although the global gold prices($1946.1) dropped by 0.17%, the spot gold prices in India (Rs. 51340) saw a growth of 0.04%.

Gold and other precious metals on Jan 06, 2021

Global spot gold prices dropped down as per the current close with a value of $1946.1 per Troy ounce, with the total downturn being 0.17%. This price level is 3.72% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1873.8). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.78% to $27.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 1.26% to $1100.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51555 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51340 . 

MCX Gold on Jan 06, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 70280 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 51340) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 51320), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $3.0 to $1946.1 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51555.

Currency Exchange Rate on Jan 06, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

