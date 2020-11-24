e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 24, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 24, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 09:56 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 24, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 24, 2020(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 50960.0 from Rs. 50950.0. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 50895.7142857143 by 0.13%.

The spot gold price in India(Rs. 50960.0) increased by 0.02%, despite of no change in the global gold price($1825.0).

Gold and other precious metals on Nov 24, 2020

In global markets, gold prices remained stable today after a fall in the previous session. Spot gold was priced at $1825.0 per Troy ounce. This price level is 3.55% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1889.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices has remained stable today. Silver was priced at $23.0 per Troy ounce.

The precious metal platinum prices remained stable at $934.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 49130.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50960.0 . 

MCX Gold on Nov 24, 2020

Gold prices in India remained stable today with futures on MCX quoted at Rs. 49130.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.0% or about Rs. 0.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 59850.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50960.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50950.0), whereas global spot prices was steady at $1825.0 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 49130.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Nov 24, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags
top news
Tunnels, drones part of Pakistan’s strategy to keep Jammu sector active
Tunnels, drones part of Pakistan’s strategy to keep Jammu sector active
Before meeting with PM, states discuss Covid vaccination plan
Before meeting with PM, states discuss Covid vaccination plan
How Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar
How Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar
‘BJP intends to create hatred’: AIMIM’s Owaisi responds to Tejasvi Surya’s attack
‘BJP intends to create hatred’: AIMIM’s Owaisi responds to Tejasvi Surya’s attack
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
UK begins assessing Pfizer’s data, SII hopes for early emergency use licence
UK begins assessing Pfizer’s data, SII hopes for early emergency use licence
India plans to have one EV charging station for every 69,000 petrol pumps
India plans to have one EV charging station for every 69,000 petrol pumps
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In