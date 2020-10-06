e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 06, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 06, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Oct 06, 2020 09:56 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Oct 06, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Oct 06, 2020(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 50420.0 from Rs. 50410.0. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 50195.71 by 0.45%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.50420.0) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1892.7) saw a drop of 0.37%.

Gold and other precious metals on Oct 06, 2020

Global spot prices continued to fall as per the current close with a value of $1892.7 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.37%. This price level is 1.38% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1918.9). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.27% to $23.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.62% to $879.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50213.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50420.0 . 

MCX Gold on Oct 06, 2020

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.0% or Rs.604.95 per kg to the price level of Rs. 60495.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50420.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50410.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $6.0 to $1892.7 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50213.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Oct 06, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
LIVE: India records 61,267 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 66,85,082
LIVE: India records 61,267 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 66,85,082
Mike Pompeo seeks to show united front on China despite Covid-19 pandemic
Mike Pompeo seeks to show united front on China despite Covid-19 pandemic
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Rhea Chakaborty’s judicial custody in drugs case ends today
Rhea Chakaborty’s judicial custody in drugs case ends today
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In