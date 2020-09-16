e-paper
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 16, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 16, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Sep 16, 2020 09:47 IST
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 16, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 16, 2020(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 51460.0 from Rs. 51450.0. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 50805.71 by 1.29%.

Although the gold price in both global($1959.9) as well as Indian market(Rs. 51460.0) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.31%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 16, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1959.9 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.31%. This price level is 0.64% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1947.3). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 1.0% to $27.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.26% to $979.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51868.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51460.0 . 

MCX Gold on Sep 16, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 68863.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 51460.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 51450.0), along with global spot prices growth of $6.0 to $1959.9 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51868.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 16, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a month: Donald Trump
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
Wrong to call Buttler England’s best-ever white-ball player: Rohan Gavaskar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
