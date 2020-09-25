e-paper
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 25, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 25, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:48 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 25, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 25, 2020(Reuters)
         

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 49410.0) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 49400.0). Although, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week (Rs.50530.0) by 2.22%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 49410.0 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was higher than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.01%. The global spot price is $1868.8.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 25, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1868.8 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.01%. This price level is 3.89% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1941.5). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.44% to $23.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.59% to $858.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 49815.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 49410.0 . 

MCX Gold on Sep 25, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 59247.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 49410.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 49400.0), along with global spot prices growth of $0.0 to $1868.8 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 49815.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 25, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Kangana versus BMC: The case so far
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: ‘Govt has made farmers its puppet,’ says Tejashwi Yadav
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
