IndiGo scraps plan to launch dual-aisle flights to Europe: Report

business

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:42 IST

India’s largest carrier IndiGo has shelved plans to launch long-haul international flights on dual-aisle Airbus 330 aircraft as it looks to start service to Europe and London on a single-aisle Airbus 321XLR (extralong range) aircraft set to join its fleet by 2023-24, according to a report in Economic Times on Tuesday.

This would delay low-fare flights to London, Paris and other cities in Europe for Indian fliers by another three years.

“There is no precedent of low-cost carriers operating international flights on dual-aisle aircraft and have not been successful even if they have. This is primarily because fundamentals for low-cost carriers do not work on a dual-aisle aircraft. Hence, we will be launching flights to Europe and others only on an Airbus 321 XLR,” the ET report quoted a top IndiGo official, who did not want to be identified.

According to the official, the airline would dedicate about 20 of these aircraft, with two-class configuration, for international operations.

“These medium-haul international flights (to Tokyo and cities in Europe and London) would have a business class with flatbed and the economy class for which details are still to be worked out,” he added.

In October, IndiGo had announced an order of 300 aircraft that includes Airbus 320, 321 (neos) and Airbus 321 XLR.

A large number of planes on order will provide long-range flying abilities for the carrier and help it expand overseas.

The report said that there are a large number of untapped international destinations and IndiGo would look to connect with Africa and expanding into China.

“While everyone seems to be focused on Europe and London, we see a lot of market in Africa, China and other parts of the world too. We will soon be announcing flights to Moscow,” the official said.

He added that they would have loved to add more flights to Turkey but the flying rights between the two countries have been exhausted.