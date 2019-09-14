Infosys plans to hire 1,000 locals for its Arizona Technology Innovation Center

business

Updated: Sep 14, 2019

Infosys Ltd today inaugurated its Technology and Innovation Center in Arizona for which it plans to hire 1,000 locals by 2023, the company said. The IT services company also announced that it has surpassed its Spring 2017 commitment to hire 10,000 American workers as part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate the pace of innovation for US enterprises.

The Arizona Technology and Innovation Center, temporarily located at The Arizona State University (ASU) Scottsdale Innovation Center, has a special focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IOT), full-stack engineering, data science and cybersecurity.

Infosys’ investment in Arizona will amplify top local talent alongside the best global talent to shrink the IT skills gap in the state.

Hiring is currently in progress and the centre will move to its permanent location, a 60,000-square-foot facility, in the ASU Novus Innovation Corridor by 2020, accommodating up to 500 employees, Infosys said in a release.

“The inauguration of our Arizona Technology and Innovation Center is an important milestone in our efforts to help American enterprises accelerate their digital transformations,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer Infosys. “Today’s inauguration marks our sixth Center opening in the United States, allowing Infosys to seamlessly collaborate with our clients across the country in an agile manner.”

The centre includes a series of living labs, showcasing new prototypes in virtual reality, augmented reality and robotic technologies, and serves as a space to foster co-creation, training and collaboration. Through these living labs, the centre is said to allow Infosys to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges in areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, user experience and advanced digital technologies, such as big data and cloud.

As part of Infosys’ commitment to workforce development and resolving the STEM skills gap in the US, the company announced a partnership with InStride that will allow its employees to complete degree programs and continue education courses through ASU.

