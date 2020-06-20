e-paper
Home / Business News / Iran’s currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

Iran’s currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

The Iranian currency has tumbled from a rate of 32,000 rials to $1 at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

business Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:14 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Tehran
Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran.
Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran.(AP)
         

Iran’s currency has dropped to its lowest value ever at 190,000 rial for each dollar amid severe U.S. sanctions against the country.

The Iranian currency has tumbled from a rate of 32,000 rials to $1 at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The rial unexpectedly rallied after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions over two years ago.

U.S. sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.

Last week, Senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Iran’s oil revenues have plummeted to $8 billion from $100 billion in 2011.

Iran recently sent five tankers with at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products to Venezuela.

It was a way to bring money into its cash-starved Iran and put its own pressure on the U.S., which under Trump has pursued maximalist campaigns against both nations.

