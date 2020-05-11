e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / IRCTC shares up 5% as train booking set to open from May 12

IRCTC shares up 5% as train booking set to open from May 12

The Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure, the national transporter said on Sunday.

business Updated: May 11, 2020 14:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A migrant workers sits inside a special train to return to Agra in Uttar Pradesh during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at a railway station in Ahmedabad.
A migrant workers sits inside a special train to return to Agra in Uttar Pradesh during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at a railway station in Ahmedabad.(AP Photo )
         

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation or IRCTC jumped 5% in early trade on Monday after the Indian Railways said it will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12.

IRCTC share jumped 5% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 1,302.85 apiece on S&P BSE Sensex. On the Nifty50 index, it rose 5% to Rs 1,303.55—its upper circuit limit.

IRCTC shares touched an all-time high of Rs 1,995 in the second month of the calendar year 2020. Since then, IRCTC shares slumped a whopping 35% as compared to a 27% fall in the BSE Sensex.

Booking for reservation in these 15 pair of trains will start at 4pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website.

The Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure, the national transporter said on Sunday.

Initially, all air-conditioned services will begin on 15 Rajdhani routes and the fare would be equivalent to that of the super-fast train, it said.

The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

All passenger services were suspended due to a lockdown announced on March 25 and the Indian Railways later started the on-demand Shramik Specials to ferry migrants workers stranded across the country.

It, however, has been running freight and parcel services.

tags
top news
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In