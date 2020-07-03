e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Late fee for monthly GST returns capped till July at Rs 500

Late fee for monthly GST returns capped till July at Rs 500

The Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already notified that there will be no late fees if there is no tax liability, and, if there is any tax liability then a maximum late fee of Rs 500 per return would be applicable to such GSTR-3B returns.

business Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The only condition for availing this benefit is for GST returns to be filed by September 30, 2020.
The only condition for availing this benefit is for GST returns to be filed by September 30, 2020.
         

In big relief to GST taxpayers, the government has capped the maximum late fee for monthly filing of GSTR-3B returns at Rs 500 for the tax period between July 2017 and July 2020, provided taxpayers file the returns before September 30.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already notified that there will be no late fees if there is no tax liability, and, if there is any tax liability then a maximum late fee of Rs 500 per return would be applicable to such GSTR-3B returns filed up to September 30, 2020, it said.

Jigar Doshi, founding partner at tax technology firm TMSL, said, “With this, the late fee has been waived completely for returns with ‘no liability’ and capped at Rs 500 for returns ‘with liability’. The only condition for availing this benefit is for returns to be filed by 30th September 2020.”

“The initiative by CBIC has a dual benefit from the government’s perspective, to clear the backlog of returns and to impart some working capital relief to the taxpayers,” he said.

With easing of lockdown restrictions under lockdown Unlock 2, businesses have started resuming operations.

The government is pushing the taxpayers to be compliant and at the same time being considerate by providing a late fee waiver which is restricted to a nominal amount, Doshi added.

tags
top news
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
20 people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, feared dead as train rams bus in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
20 people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, feared dead as train rams bus in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says 130 cr Indians proud of you
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says 130 cr Indians proud of you
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
Your happy 40 or 47?: Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
Your happy 40 or 47?: Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In