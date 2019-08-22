LIC Housing drops 9% to lowest in 8 months after multiple block deals

business

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:45 IST

LIC Housing Finance fell as much as 9.36% to ₹420.30 per share, its lowest in eight months after multiple block deals were struck in the counter today. Media reports indicated that some marque investors are likely to sell about 6.7% shares of LIC Housing Finance. Transaction was likely in the price range of ₹425.15 to 449.50 per share.

As on 30 June 2019, Fidelity Investment Trust held 3.41% stake in LIC Housing Finance. Bank Muscat India Fund held 2.278% stake and Government Pension Fund Global held 1.831% stake in the company.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance plunged 14.05% in five trading sessions to its current market price of ₹427.55, from a recent closing high of ₹489 on Wednesday, 14 August 2019.

On the BSE, 459.14 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 66,000 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of ₹437.15 and a low of ₹420.30 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52 week high of ₹586.80 on 5 July 2019. The stock hit a 52 week low of ₹387.60 on 5 October 2018.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 14:44 IST