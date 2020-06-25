e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Lufthansa’s 6 billion-Euro German recapitalization gets EU nod

Lufthansa’s 6 billion-Euro German recapitalization gets EU nod

The European Commission said in a statement on Thursday that Germany’s plan to take a 20% stake in Europe’s largest airline is in line with strict state-aid rules.

business Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:03 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Germany’s bailout for Lufthansa overcame one major roadblock when the airline’s biggest stockholder said he’d vote in favor of the rescue package at a special shareholder meeting later Thursday.
Germany’s bailout for Lufthansa overcame one major roadblock when the airline’s biggest stockholder said he’d vote in favor of the rescue package at a special shareholder meeting later Thursday. (Reuters file photo)
         

Deutsche Lufthansa AG won European Union approval to receive a 6 billion-euro ($6.75 billion) recapitalization from the German government, hours before shareholders vote on the rescue package that will dilute their stakes.

The European Commission said in a statement on Thursday that Germany’s plan to take a 20% stake in Europe’s largest airline is in line with strict state-aid rules. The EU approval covers Germany’s 300 million-euro equity participation, a 4.7 billion-euro silent participation with features of a non-convertible equity instrument and a 1 billion-euro silent participation with the features of a non-convertible debt instrument.

Germany’s bailout for Lufthansa overcame one major roadblock when the airline’s biggest stockholder said he’d vote in favor of the rescue package at a special shareholder meeting later Thursday. He had earlier criticized a steep discount being granted to the German government on a 20% stake, and held the votes to single-handedly stop the share sale.

The EU approval comes with tight conditions to ensure the aid is repaid swiftly and Lufthansa doesn’t use taxpayer funding to expand its business. Ryanair Holdings Plc has already threatened legal action against the aid it says unfairly helps Lufthansa over other rivals in Germany.

The aid approval doesn’t cover a 3 billion state loan guarantee that the EU says it will handle separately.

tags
top news
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In