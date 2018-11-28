Today in New Delhi, India
Sensex trades over 300 points on Wednesday

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,635.52 and touched a high of 35,682.92 and a low of 35,605.34.

business Updated: Nov 28, 2018 10:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,635.52 and touched a high of 35,682.92 and a low of 35,605.34.

The Sensex was trading at 35,681.51 up by 168.37 points or 0.47 per cent from its Tuesday’s close at 35,513.14.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,708.75 after closing at 10,685.60 on Tuesday.

The Nifty is trading at 10,722.85 points in the morning.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 09:56 IST

