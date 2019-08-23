Maruti Suzuki India recalls over 40,000 of budget four-wheeler WagonR

business

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:00 IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Friday it would recall 40,618 of budget four-wheeler WagonR manufactured between November 15, 2018 and August 12, 2019. The auto major will inspect 40,618 units of the model for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp.

Starting August 24, owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, Maruti Suzuki India said . Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

Maruti Suzuki India cut its production in July by 25.15 per cent, making it the sixth month in a row that the country’s largest car maker reduced its output, according to a regulatory filing. The company produced a total of 1,33,625 units in July, compared with 1,78,533 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a BSE filing.

Passenger vehicles’ production last month stood at 1,30,541 units as against 1,75,456 units in July 2018, a decline of 25.6 per cent, it added. Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, stood at 95,733 units as against 1,27,715 units in July last year, down 25 per cent. Utility vehicles such as Gypsy, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross saw reduced production at 19,464 units as against 24,718 units in the year-ago month, down 21.26 per cent.

India’s largest passenger vehicle maker, however, launched new multipurpose vehicle XL6—a six-seater premium version of its existing Ertiga model earlier this month. XL6 will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa chain of premium dealerships. Maruti is also expected to unveil a new model in the hatchback segment before Diwali. XL6 will be offered with Bharat Stage-VI compliant petrol engines in the price range of ₹9.79 lakh to ₹11.45 lakh.

The country’s largest car maker is pinning hopes on the festive season for a turn around in the auto industry. Automobile sales in India witnessed its sharpest decline in nearly 19 years in July, dropping 18.71%. Overall, passenger vehicle sales slumped by 30.98% to 2,00,790 units as compared with 2,90,931 units in the same month last year.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 13:39 IST