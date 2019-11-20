Nifty, Sensex end higher; PSU energy stocks gain ahead of cabinet meeting

business

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:10 IST

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in Reliance Industries and a surge in some public sector energy stocks, as investors waited for a cabinet meeting that will likely discuss stake sale in some government-owned companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.5% higher at 11,999.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.42% higher at 40,623.90.

Reliance Industries closed 2.51% higher and had earlier hit a fresh peak of 1572.40 rupees.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises ended up 7.4% and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. Bharti Infratel’s shares fell 3.85% and was the top loser.

Nifty energy stocks rose 1.4%, led by gains in Bharat Petroleum Corp, while the pharma index surged 3.26%.