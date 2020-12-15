e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Parliamentary panel reports automotive industry suffered Rs 2,300 crore loss per day in lockdown

Parliamentary panel reports automotive industry suffered Rs 2,300 crore loss per day in lockdown

The Parliamentary Standing Committee On Commerce, chaired by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Keshav Rao, has also suggested a slew of measures for attracting investment in the automotive sector in the country, including overhauling of prevalent land and labour laws.

business Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 19:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
Considering the crisis, it is predicted that the automobile industry is likely to go through at least two consecutive years of severe contraction.
Considering the crisis, it is predicted that the automobile industry is likely to go through at least two consecutive years of severe contraction.(Bloomberg)
         

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the automotive industry suffered Rs 2,300 loss crore per day and an estimated job loss in the sector was about 3.45 lakh, according to a parliamentary panel report submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee On Commerce, chaired by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Keshav Rao, has also suggested a slew of measures for attracting investment in the automotive sector in the country, including overhauling of prevalent land and labour laws.

“The committee was informed by the auto industry associations that all the major original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have cut down their production by 18-20 per cent due to low demand and decline in sales of vehicles. As a result, the employment scenario in the automobile sector has been affected and the an estimated job loss in the auto sector at 3.45 lakh,” the panel said in its report.

Hiring of manpower has been stopped in the auto industry sector. Besides that, 286 auto dealers have been closed. Further, production cuts in the automobile sector have a percolating negative impact on the component industry adversely affecting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) engaged in the automobile spare parts manufacturing, the report states.

“As informed by the Automobile Industry Associations, the production stoppage at the automotive OEM and component supplier due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns led to a loss of approximately Rs 2,300 crore per day to the automotive sector,” according to the report.

The standing committee further said the actual magnitude of the impact depends on the duration of lockdown period, the intensity and extent of spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Considering the crisis, it is predicted that the automobile industry is likely to go through at least two consecutive years of severe contraction, leading to low levels of capacity utilisation, lack of future CAPEX investment, high risk of bankruptcy and job losses across the entire automotive value chain, the committee said.

tags
top news
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
Six Covid-19 vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India
Six Covid-19 vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In