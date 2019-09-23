Petrol prices rose by Rs 1.64 in Mumbai one week post Aramco attack

business

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:28 IST

Major cities across the nation saw a surge of Rs 1.60 per litre in petrol prices over the weekend. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by Rs 1.65 to Rs. 73.62 per litre. The price rise is being attributed to the attacks on Saudi oil-major Aramco’s Abqaiq facilities.

A hike in petrol prices was also seen in Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata where the prices rose by Rs 1.67, Rs 1.64 and Rs 1.66 to Rs 76.52, Rs 79.29 and Rs 76.36 per litre, respectively, on Sunday, according to the data on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

Fuel prices has been increasing steadily in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata. Prices rose by 27 paise, 28 paise, 27 paise and 31 paise compared to Saturday’s price levels.

Diesel prices also soared across the metro cities by over a rupee after since September 14. In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, prices of diesel have so far increased by Rs 1.37, Rs 1.47, Rs 1.45 and Rs 1.37 to Rs 66.74, Rs 70.56, Rs 70.01 and Rs 69.15 per litre, respectively, on Sunday.

(with ibouts from IANS)

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 08:15 IST