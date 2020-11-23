e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Philippines to limit annual supply of health professionals abroad to 5,000

Philippines to limit annual supply of health professionals abroad to 5,000

The Philippines, which sends thousands of medical practitioners to work overseas, has lifted a ban on deployment of health workers imposed earlier this year.

business Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:25 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
About 13,000 nurses leave the Philippines for work abroad annually, CNN Philippines reported, citing the head of the Filipino Nurses United group.
About 13,000 nurses leave the Philippines for work abroad annually, CNN Philippines reported, citing the head of the Filipino Nurses United group.(AP file photo for representation)
         

The Philippines will cap the number of newly-hired nurses and other health professionals it annually sends abroad to 5,000 starting in 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said.

Duterte has approved the limit, taking into account the demand for nurses and doctors in the Philippines and abroad, his spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing on Monday. The Philippines is battling the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines, which sends thousands of medical practitioners to work overseas, has lifted a ban on deployment of health workers imposed earlier this year.

About 13,000 nurses leave the Philippines for work abroad annually, CNN Philippines reported, citing the head of the Filipino Nurses United group.

tags
top news
Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In