PM Modi highlights importance of compliance, urges more people to pay taxes

PM Modi highlights importance of compliance, urges more people to pay taxes

The prime minister said that the new tax system is going to become faceless and this will give a belief of fairness and fearlessness to taxpayers.

business Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:01 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the ‘Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest’ platform via video conference on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the ‘Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest’ platform via video conference on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government is follwing a policy-driven government model as he unveiled a new tax reform.

“The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric, and public friendly. This is the use of the new governance model and the country is getting its results,” he said while speaking at the launch of a platform for ‘Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest’.

The prime minister also urged those who are not paying the income tax to do that emphasising the role of tax compliance in nation-building.

“After so many reforms, the number of taxpayers has increased by 2.5 crore. But it is true that the number is miniscule in this country fo 130 crore,” PM Modi said.



“A new journey is beginning today - to honour the honest. Country’s honest taxpayers play an important role in nation-building. New facilities beginning from today establishes our commitment to minimum government and maximum governance,” he added.

Before the address of the prime minister began, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the initiative is a landmark in the history of tax administration.

“The Prime Minister’s vision is to empower taxpayers, to provide a transparent system and to honour the honest taxpayer. To realise this vision, CBDT has given a framework and put in a place a system in the form of this platform,” she said.

The ‘Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest’ platform is a new initiative by the Modi governmen which seeks to bring in transparency and empower the taxpayers. It is another reform in a series of major tax reforms carried out by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in recent years.

