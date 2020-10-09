e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / RBI holds rates steady as widely expected

RBI holds rates steady as widely expected

The monetary policy committee kept the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4.0%, while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35%.

business Updated: Oct 09, 2020 10:22 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
The central bank has slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since late March.
The central bank has slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since late March. (Reuters file photo)
         

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left key interest rates unchanged on Friday as widely expected, while retaining an accomodative monetary policy stance to support the coronavirus-hit economy.

The monetary policy committee kept the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4.0%, while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35%. The central bank has slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since late March.

The MPC meeting was originally due to conclude on Oct. 1 but had to be rescheduled as the government failed to appoint three new external members to the panel after their terms ended last month.

tags
top news
Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Ram Vilas Paswan passes away: National flag flies at half mast in Delhi, other capital cities
Ram Vilas Paswan passes away: National flag flies at half mast in Delhi, other capital cities
RBI Monetary Policy 2020: Real GDP to contract by 9.5% in current fiscal, says RBI governor
RBI Monetary Policy 2020: Real GDP to contract by 9.5% in current fiscal, says RBI governor
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
LIVE: 70,496 fresh cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to over 6.9 mn, toll at 106,490
LIVE: 70,496 fresh cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to over 6.9 mn, toll at 106,490
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In