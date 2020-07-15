Reliance Foundation partnering with govt for mega-scale Covid testing across India: Nita Ambani

business

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:15 IST

Reliance Foundation is partnering with the government and local bodies for conducting mega-scale Covid-19 testing across the country and will volunteer for nationwide distribution of its vaccine when it is found, its Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said on Wednesday.

“The war against coronavirus is far from over. Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale Covid testing across India with the help of Jio’s digital infrastructure,” she said while addressing Reliance Industries’ 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) virtually.

“I can assure you that as soon as a corona vaccine becomes available, we will volunteer by using the same digital distribution and supply chain to ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country,” Ambani added.

Nita, who was addressing the company’s AGM for the first time, said Reliance and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation established India’s first 100-bed exclusive Covid-19 Hospital in Mumbai within a record time of two weeks. The facility now has 200 beds.

Under the Mission Anna Seva -- the world’s largest free food distribution programme -- the initiative provided over five crore meals to marginalised communities, daily-wage earners and frontline workers across the country.

“The organisation produces one lakh N95 facemasks and personal protective equipment (PPE) daily for health-workers and care-givers. The PPE produced is of one-third the price of imported PPE,” she said.

Reliance is also providing free fuel to emergency vehicles to help ensure Covid-19 patients quickly get the medical care they require.

Besides, Jio is providing digital connectivity to more than 40 crore people, empowering over 30,000 organisations to work from home, and lakhs of students to learn from home, said Ambani.