e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Reliance Industries gain over 1% in early trade after General Atlantic deal

Reliance Industries gain over 1% in early trade after General Atlantic deal

The shares of RIL opened at Rs 1470 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1482 and Rs 1459.4, respectively, in the session so far. RIL stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 1601.69 and a 52-week low of Rs 867.06.

business Updated: May 18, 2020 10:46 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The transaction takes investment raised by Jio in recent weeks to almost $9 billion, including stakes sold to Facebook Inc, Silver Lake and Vista Equity Partners.
The transaction takes investment raised by Jio in recent weeks to almost $9 billion, including stakes sold to Facebook Inc, Silver Lake and Vista Equity Partners. (Reuters file photo )
         

Share of Reliance Industries Ltd gained over 1% after the US-based private equity firm General Atlantic decided to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for a 1.34% stake in its digital arm Jio Platforms.

The shares of RIL opened at Rs 1470 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1482 and Rs 1459.4, respectively, in the session so far. RIL stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 1601.69 and a 52-week low of Rs 867.06.

General Atlantic’s agreement to take a 1.3% stake sets an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion or $68 billion for Jio Platforms, the Mumbai-based company said Sunday.

The transaction takes investment raised by Jio in recent weeks to almost $9 billion, including stakes sold to Facebook Inc, Silver Lake and Vista Equity Partners. The four deals will help Reliance Industries group pare its debt and become a net debt-free company by 2021, in line with the dream of Mukesh Ambani.

The deal announced late Sunday also broadens backing for Jio’s plan to use its almost 400 million mobile phone subscribers as a base for an e-commerce drive to shake up India’s vast consumer markets from retail to education and payments.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In