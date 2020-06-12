e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Remote work to help tap new biz: TCS

Remote work to help tap new biz: TCS

The remote work model, which TCS calls secure borderless workspaces (SBWS), has helped India’s top software services exporter navigate the tough times, Tata Sons Ltd chairman N Chandrasekaran told shareholders.

business Updated: Jun 12, 2020 07:27 IST
Romita Majumdar
Romita Majumdar
Mint, Mumbai
Tata Consultancy Services headquarters in Mumbai.
Tata Consultancy Services headquarters in Mumbai.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint Photo )
         

The disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has prompted Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) to shift its workforce to a more remote model, Tata Sons Ltd chairman N Chandrasekaran said, adding this model is here to stay, and will help the company engage with customers in the future.

The remote work model, which TCS calls secure borderless workspaces (SBWS), has helped India’s top software services exporter navigate the tough times, Chandrasekaran told shareholders at the company’s 25th annual general meeting—the first virtual AGM organised by any listed firm. TCS believes that with the new operating model, it will be in a better shape to tap opportunities as companies seek to adapt their businesses to a more digital world post Covid-19. The pandemic has forced several sectors to adopt digital channels—previously backup choices, and have now become primary channels, Chandrasekaran said.

tags
top news
HC tells Delhi govt to allow equipped private hospitals to test for Covid-19
HC tells Delhi govt to allow equipped private hospitals to test for Covid-19
Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average
Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 pandemic forces hospitals to scale up
Covid-19 pandemic forces hospitals to scale up
Most Indians are still susceptible to Covid-19, finds ICMR survey
Most Indians are still susceptible to Covid-19, finds ICMR survey
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In