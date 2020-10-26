Restaurants claw back up to 70% of pre-Covid sales

business

India’s restaurant chains have clawed back most of their business lost to Covid-19 since they began reopening beginning June 1, recovering up to 70% of their pre-pandemic sales.

Renewed confidence and receding restrictions have brought customers back to restaurants, even as home delivery still remains the preferred option for a large number of people.

Restaurant chains in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Indore and parts of Punjab have made a robust comeback, while those in the large markets of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai continue to grow slowly. As social distancing norms and fear of infection keep many people off physical outlets, restaurant owners are considering compact outlets, delivery-friendly locations and delivery-only brands.

Estimates indicate the lockdown forced 30% bars and eateries to shut.