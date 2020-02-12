e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January on costlier food items: Govt data

Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January on costlier food items: Govt data

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35 per cent in December 2019 and 1.97 per cent in January last year.

business Updated: Feb 12, 2020 18:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Govt data shows that retail inflation for January was higher than the previous month.
Govt data shows that retail inflation for January was higher than the previous month. (AP)
         

Retail inflation inched up to 7.59 per cent in January on costlier food items, showed government data on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35 per cent in December 2019 and 1.97 per cent in January last year.

The food inflation last month was 13.63 per cent, compared with (-)2.24 per cent in January 2019. However, it is down from 14.19 per cent in December.

The Reserve Bank of India had kept the key policy rate unchanged earlier this month mainly due to high inflation.

tags
top news
LeT founder Hafiz Saeed jailed for 5 years for terror financing, will challenge verdict
LeT founder Hafiz Saeed jailed for 5 years for terror financing, will challenge verdict
Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January on costlier food items: Govt data
Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January on costlier food items: Govt data
‘Last hope’: Delhi gangrape victim’s mother urges SC to issue death warrant
‘Last hope’: Delhi gangrape victim’s mother urges SC to issue death warrant
NIA files supplementary chargesheet, names Pulwama attack mastermind’s aides
NIA files supplementary chargesheet, names Pulwama attack mastermind’s aides
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
Google Earth View has 1,000 new wallpapers that you can download for free
Google Earth View has 1,000 new wallpapers that you can download for free
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News