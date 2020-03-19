e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Rupee drops to record low of Rs 75 per US dollar amid coronavirus worries

Rupee drops to record low of Rs 75 per US dollar amid coronavirus worries

The rupee which opened on a weak note at 74.96 at the interbank forex market, lost further ground and touched a low of 75.12 against the US dollar, registering a decline of over 86 paise over its last close.

business Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The Indian rupee weakened further and fell below 75 level against the US dollar on Thursday amid sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.
The Indian rupee weakened further and fell below 75 level against the US dollar on Thursday amid sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.(Reuters file photo for representation)
         

The Indian rupee weakened further and fell below 75 level against the US dollar on Thursday amid sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country and weak domestic equities.

Forex traders said market participants are concerned that rise in coronavirus cases, which has touched 169 in the country according to the Health Ministry, could weigh on the economy.

The rupee which opened on a weak note at 74.96 at the interbank forex market, lost further ground and touched a low of 75.12 against the US dollar, registering a decline of over 86 paise over its last close.

The local unit had settled at 74.26 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Traders said there is a sense of anxiety among investors as they see the global as well as domestic economy plunging into a deep crisis due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that has killed nearly 9,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe.

Moreover, the steep decline in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows further dampened the sentiment, they said.

Foreign investors remained net sellers in Indian capital markets as they pulled out more than Rs 5,085.35 crore on Wednesday, market data showed.

Domestic bourses were trading on a negative note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 996.20 points down at 27,873.31 and Nifty fell 305.45 points to 8,163.35.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 5.71 per cent to USD 26.30 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.30 per cent to 100.85.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.40 per cent in morning trade.

tags
top news
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Airtel to launch this ‘one’ plan for its postpaid, broadband, DTH users
Airtel to launch this ‘one’ plan for its postpaid, broadband, DTH users
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news