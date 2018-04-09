Rupee gains 6 paise against US dollar in early session

The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 64.90 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, on fresh selling of the greenback by banks and exporters.

A higher opening of the domestic equity market and weakness in the dollar against other global currencies, following data that showed the US economy created the least number of jobs in six months in March, supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

The domestic unit had ended flat at 64.97 against the US dollar in a quiet range-bound trade on Friday as local equities consolidated their recovery momentum.

