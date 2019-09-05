e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

Rupee opens higher as US, China agree to trade talks

The rupee is likely to move in a range of 71.40-72.50 levels for the next few trading sessions. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Indian government bond was at 6.583% compared with its previous close of 6.551%

business Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:14 IST

livemint
In the year so far, the rupee has weakened 3.26%
In the year so far, the rupee has weakened 3.26%(Mint photo)
         

The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar for the second straight day on Thursday, in line with its emerging-market peers, as US and China agreeing to hold trade parleys in October boosted risk appetite.

Having opened at 71.85 to a dollar, the Indian currency, in early deals, traded at 71.88, up 0.35% from its Wednesday’s close of 72.12.

The rupee is likely to move in a range of 71.40-72.50 levels for the next few trading sessions, according to CR Forex Advisors.

According to reports, the October talks will be held in Washington, and follows a phone call between China’s Vice Premier Liu He, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Indian government bond was at 6.583% compared with its previous close of 6.551%.

In pre-trade, the benchmark equity index Sensex was up 0.53% at 36921.21 points. So far this year, the index has risen 2.2%.

In the year so far, the rupee has weakened 3.26%, while foreign investors have bought nearly $6.77 billion in Indian equities and $4.50 billion in debt.

Asian currencies also traded higher. South Korean won was up 0.8%, Malaysian ringgit 0.25%, China Offshore 0.19%, Philippines peso 0.16%, Singapore dollar 0.07%. The safe haven Japanese yen was, however, down 0.23%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of major currencies, was at 98.468, up 0.02% from its previous close of 98.451.

(Bloomberg contributed this story)

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 11:14 IST

tags
more from business
trending topics
Mumbai RainsReliance Jio FiberTeacher’s Day Motivational quotesTeacher’s Day 2019INX Media CasePM ModiMukesh AmbaniIndigo flightsTeachers’ Day Google DoodleVirat Kohli
top news
    latest news
      don't miss