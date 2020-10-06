e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 17 paise lower at 73.46 against US dollar

Rupee settles 17 paise lower at 73.46 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.17 tracking positive domestic equities and weak greenback, but soon pared the gains and finally closed at 73.46, down 17 paise over its previous close of 73.29.

business Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:45 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent lower at 93.49.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent lower at 93.49.(REUTERS)
         

The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day 17 paise lower at 73.46 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.17 tracking positive domestic equities and weak greenback, but soon pared the gains and finally closed at 73.46, down 17 paise over its previous close of 73.29.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.15 and a low of 73.51 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent lower at 93.49.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 369.81 points higher at 39,343.51, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 96.65 points to 11,600.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 236.71 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.51 per cent to USD 41.50 per barrel.

tags
top news
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In