e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 76.20 against US dollar

Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 76.20 against US dollar

The rupee opened at 76.28 against the US dollar, regained some lost ground and finally settled for the day at 76.20 against the US dollar, down 6 paise over its previous close.

business Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by:Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by:Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
During the four-hour trading session, rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 76.17 and a low of 76.29 against the US dollar.
During the four-hour trading session, rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 76.17 and a low of 76.29 against the US dollar.(Bloomberg)
         

The rupee settled 6 paise lower at 76.20 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as strengthening of the US currency and rising Covid-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment.

Forex traders said factors like strengthening US dollar, rising coronavirus cases and border tension between India and China dragged down the local unit, while positive domestic equities and fresh foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and restricted the decline to some extent.

The rupee opened at 76.28 against the US dollar, regained some lost ground and finally settled for the day at 76.20 against the US dollar, down 6 paise over its previous close.

It had settled at 76.14 against the greenback on Thursday.

During the four-hour trading session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 76.17 and a low of 76.29 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 97.44.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 343.30 points higher at 34,551.35 and broader NSE Nifty rose 105.30 points to 10,196.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 366.57 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.51 per cent to USD 42.55 per barrel.

tags
top news
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
Central panel recommends rate caps at Delhi private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment
Central panel recommends rate caps at Delhi private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
4 children among 6 of family found dead in flat in Ahmedabad: Police
4 children among 6 of family found dead in flat in Ahmedabad: Police
‘Need to boost exports as investors shift focus from China to India’: Gadkari
‘Need to boost exports as investors shift focus from China to India’: Gadkari
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In