Home / Business News / Rupee slips 18 paise to 71.51 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slips 18 paise to 71.51 against US dollar in early trade

business Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A customer exchanges currency at a forex bureau.
A customer exchanges currency at a forex bureau.(PTI)
         

The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 18 paise to 71.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking weak opening in domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency overseas.

Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities dragged the local unit, while easing crude prices and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and restricted the downfall.

The rupee opened weak at 71.51 at the interbank forex market, down 18 paise over its previous close.

The domestic currency however, gained some lost ground and was quoted at 71.44 against US dollar at 1002 hrs.

The rupee had settled at 71.33 against the US dollar on Friday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.14 per cent to USD 59.39 per barrel, amid expected demand slump over rising Coronavirus cases in China.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 659.11 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.02 per cent to 97.87.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.56 per cent in morning trade.

Domestic bourses opened on a negative note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 181.59 points down at 41,431.60 and Nifty down 63.55 points at 12,184.70.

‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
In revised push, govt announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
Facebook blames Apple for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone hack
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead
Indian Americans hold anti-CAA protests in 30 US cities on Republic Day
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
