Rupee surges 13 paise against US dollar

The rupee strengthened by 13 paise to Rs 65.01 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market on Thursday, on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy outcome later in the day.

Dealers said the US dollar’s weakness against some other currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.

The rupee fell 14 paise to end at 65.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 393.60 points, or 1.19%, to 33,412.67 in opening trade on Thursday.