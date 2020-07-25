e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / SD Shibulal’s family sells 85 lakh Infosys shares worth over Rs 777 cr

SD Shibulal’s family sells 85 lakh Infosys shares worth over Rs 777 cr

A separate statement issued by Shibulal’s family office said the proceeds will be utilised for philanthropic and investment activities.  

business Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:09 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bengaluru
The transaction, which saw shares being sold in three tranches, was valued at Rs 365.65 crore.
The transaction, which saw shares being sold in three tranches, was valued at Rs 365.65 crore.(REUTERS)
         

Family members of Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal have sold 85 lakh shares of the company worth Rs 777 crore, according to regulatory documents.

A separate statement issued by Shibulal’s family office said the proceeds will be utilised for philanthropic and investment activities.   Shibulal’s son Shreyas sold 40 lakh shares, “representing 0.09 per cent of Infosys Ltd by way of sale on the platform of the stock exchange on July 22, 23 and 24, 2020”, as per exchange filing.

He previously held 0.66 per cent shares in Infosys and post the transaction, his holding has come down to 0.56 per cent, it added.

The transaction, which saw shares being sold in three tranches, was valued at Rs 365.65 crore.

The statement issued by Shibulal’s family office said “over the last three days (July 22–24), his family members have sold a portion of (representing approximately 0.20 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) their holding in Infosys Ltd on the stock exchanges”.

Proceeds from the partial stake monetisation will be utilised for a combination of philanthropic and investment activities, it added.

Gaurav Manchanda, son-in-law of the Infosys co-founder, sold 18 lakh shares (0.04 per cent) and his shareholding in the company now stands at 0.32 per cent, additional filings by the IT company showed.

His transaction was worth Rs 164.56 crore.

About 15 lakh shares (0.03 per cent) held by grandson Milan Shibulal Manchanda were sold on the same dates for Rs 137.11 crore, bringing his shareholding to 0.33 per cent post the transaction.

SD Shibulal’s wife, Kumari, sold 12 lakh shares (0.03 per cent) of Infosys and her shareholding is now at 0.22 per cent. This transaction was worth Rs 109.68 crore. Cumulatively, the value of transactions comes at about Rs 777 crore. The sale was executed by Citigroup Global Markets India as the Sole Broker.

Shibulal along with NR Narayana Murthy and five others founded Infosys in 1981. Shibulal served as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys from 2011–2014. Prior to becoming CEO and MD, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of the company from 2007-2011.

Currently, he invests in technology startups through Axilor Ventures that he co-founded with Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.

tags
top news
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander
Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander
‘Auspicious time for Ram Temple ceremony has come after 500 years’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Auspicious time for Ram Temple ceremony has come after 500 years’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Why ‘biryani challenge’ features in Kerala CM’s daily Covid briefings
Why ‘biryani challenge’ features in Kerala CM’s daily Covid briefings
LIVE: 9,251 fresh coronavirus cases, 257 deaths recorded in Maharashtra
LIVE: 9,251 fresh coronavirus cases, 257 deaths recorded in Maharashtra
Body of Odisha cop who died of Covid-19 lay on hospital floor for hours
Body of Odisha cop who died of Covid-19 lay on hospital floor for hours
Watch: 8-yr-old Namo rescued from kidnappers; Rs 2 lakh reward for cops
Watch: 8-yr-old Namo rescued from kidnappers; Rs 2 lakh reward for cops
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In