Home / Business News / SEBI proposes wider avenues to raise social capital

SEBI proposes wider avenues to raise social capital

The idea to create a social stock exchange (SSE) platform that would list non-profit organizations (NPOs) and social welfare organisations as a transparent funding mechanism was first proposed in the 2019-20 budget, the panel had faced hurdles on how will these firms be valued.

business Updated: Jun 02, 2020 08:22 IST
Jayshree P Upadhyay
Jayshree P Upadhyay
Livemint, Mumbai
According to a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) panel, conventional capital that prioritises financial returns will not be sufficient in a post-covid world.
According to a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) panel, conventional capital that prioritises financial returns will not be sufficient in a post-covid world. (Reuters file photo)
         

Social welfare enterprises and non-profits could soon get to raise so-called social capital on a transparent electronic platform, aiding the process of rebuilding livelihoods ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) panel, conventional capital that prioritises financial returns will not be sufficient in a post-covid world. While the idea to create a social stock exchange (SSE) platform that would list non-profit organizations (NPOs) and social welfare organisations as a transparent funding mechanism was first proposed in the 2019-20 budget, the panel had faced hurdles on how will these firms be valued.

