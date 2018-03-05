Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty near 10,300, metal stocks extend losses

The benchmark equity index, BSE Sensex, fell 339.84 points to drop below the 34,000 mark, and the wider NSE Nifty 50 shed over 120 points in afternoon trade on Monday, on heavy losses in metal, auto, oil and gas, banking and PSU stocks after US President Donald Trump fuelled concerns of a global trade war.

Asian markets too turned negative, as the fallout from Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs continued to spook investors and dampen market sentiment overseas, brokers said.

At 12.40 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 33,702.49, 344.45 points or 1.01% lower. The gauge had lost 398.81 in the previous three sessions. The wider NSE Nifty 50 was also trading down by 120 points or 1.15%, at 10,338.35 at 12.40 pm.

All but one sectoral indices led by metal, basic materials, energy, oil and gas and industrials , were trading in the negative terrain. BSE Metal index registered losses as high as 3.56% at 12.45 pm.

The laggards were, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance, with Tata Steel leading the losses by falling as much as 3.71%.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3.29 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 241.85 crore on Thursday, provisional data released by the stock exchanges showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.38%, Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.65%, while Shanghai Composite Index down 0.35% in their early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.29% lower on Friday.