Sensex jumps 107 points as March F&O series opens strong

Indian equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 107 points to 33,926.59 in early session on Friday, as the March derivatives series kicked off on a strong note amid positive Asian cues.

The 30-share Sensex, which had lost 25.36 points in the previous session, was trading higher by 107.09 points, or 0.31% in early morning trade, at 33,926.59.

All BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by healthcare, bank, metal and realty stocks, rising by up to 1.33%.

The NSE Nifty 50 recovered 39.85 points, or 0.38%, to 10,422.55.

Brokers said investors were creating fresh positions at the start of March futures and options (F&O) series, that led to a recovery in the market.

Major gainers include Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, Wipro and NTPC, rising up to 3.09%.

Stocks of Punjab National Bank which had been under selling pressure since the massive fraud detection, however, edged 1.05% higher.

Shares of Gitanjali Gems slumped for yet another session and slumped nearly 5% to Rs 24.80.

A firm trend in Asian markets on positive cues from Wall Street pushed buying activity in bourses here, they added.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.67%, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.36% in early trade. China’s Shanghai Composite Index too edged higher by 0.14%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 164.7 points, or 0.66%, to close at 24,962.48 yesterday. The S&P500 gained 2.63 points, or 0.10%, to 2,703.96.