e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex declines over 130 points in early trade

Sensex declines over 130 points in early trade

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by ONGC, M&M, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, SBI, HUL, L&T, Titan, Infosys and TCS.

business Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 10:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
The 30-share BSE index was trading 135.05 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 46,118.41.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 135.05 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 46,118.41.(Reuters image)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 130 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking losses in index-heavyweights Infosys, TCS and Reliance Industries amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 135.05 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 46,118.41.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 48.55 points or 0.36 per cent to 13,509.60.

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by ONGC, M&M, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, SBI, HUL, L&T, Titan, Infosys and TCS.

Reliance Industries was trading 0.38 per cent lower in early deals.

On the other hand, NTPC, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers.

Traders said financials stocks and select banking counters witnessed heavy selling pressure, which dragged the indices down.

A weak trend in the Asian and global markets also influenced market sentiment, they added.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 154.45 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 46,253.46, its new closing record. The NSE Nifty rose 44.30 points or 0.33 per cent to a record 13,558.15.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,264.38 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo were all trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

The US stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.44 per cent lower at USD 50.07 per barrel.

tags
top news
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Mercury dips to 4.1°C in Delhi; minimum temperatures to drop in most of NW India
Mercury dips to 4.1°C in Delhi; minimum temperatures to drop in most of NW India
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In