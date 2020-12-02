e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / SIP inflow rises for first time in 7 months; tally reaches Rs 55,627 cr in Apr-Oct

SIP inflow rises for first time in 7 months; tally reaches Rs 55,627 cr in Apr-Oct

Currently, mutual funds have over 3.37 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in Indian mutual fund schemes.

business Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 15:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
SIP is an investment plan offered by mutual funds, wherein one can invest a fixed amount.
SIP is an investment plan offered by mutual funds, wherein one can invest a fixed amount.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

After six months of continuous decline, investment in mutual funds through SIPs rose to Rs 7,800 crore in October indicating a return to normalisation for the retail investor.

However, the increase in SIP numbers “may induce many to profit booking, as we are seeing in November equity flow preliminary numbers”, said Gautam Kalia, head (investment solutions) at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The industry raised Rs 7,800 crore through the SIP route last month, compared with Rs 7,788 crore garnered in September, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

This was the first increase in Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows since March this year.

With the latest figures, the inflow through the route had reached to Rs 55,627 crore in the first eight months of the current financial year 2020-21.

“While the month-on-month increase is marginal, it may be an indication to a return to normalisation for the retail investor.

“The recent spurt in equity markets may also instil more confidence in retail investors who will see their SIP investments show higher returns in their statements,” Kalia said.

Also Read | India forms high-level committee to implement Paris Agreement targets

Considering the fact that economy is slowly reviving and job market is also reaching pre-Covid-19 levels gradually, FYERS Head (Research) Gopal Kavalireddi said investors are resuming their investments, which was either paused due to paucity of funds or withdrawn to meet expense.

Further, fund collection through SIP was Rs 7,791 crore in August, Rs 7,831 crore in July, it dropped below the Rs 8,000-crore mark in June to Rs 7,917 crore. It was at Rs 8,123 crore in May, Rs 8,376 crore in April and Rs 8,641 crore in March.

A total of 11.27 lakh SIPs were registered in October, while 7.87 lakh were discontinued or whose tenure completed, taking the net addition to 3.4 lakh for the month.

Currently, mutual funds have over 3.37 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in Indian mutual fund schemes.

SIP is an investment plan offered by mutual funds, wherein one can invest a fixed amount.

tags
top news
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
‘Nobody taking anything away, new film city being developed in UP’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Nobody taking anything away, new film city being developed in UP’: Yogi Adityanath
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
China imports Indian rice for the first time in decades: trade officials
China imports Indian rice for the first time in decades: trade officials
India forms high-level committee to implement Paris Agreement targets
India forms high-level committee to implement Paris Agreement targets
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine: Who gets it first?
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine: Who gets it first?
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In