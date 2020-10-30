e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Steady dip in urban unemployment rate before lockdown, finds survey

Steady dip in urban unemployment rate before lockdown, finds survey

While the decline in the unemployment rate is relatively smaller for young people, their labour force participation rate (LPFR) has grown more than that of the older age groups in the first three quarters of 2019-20 compared to the corresponding periods in 2018-19.

business Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 03:18 IST
Abhishek Jha
Abhishek Jha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man sits outside a closed store in Mumbai.
A man sits outside a closed store in Mumbai.(Bloomberg File Photo )
         

India’s labour market was beginning to look up, despite a deceleration in GDP growth, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a lockdown in March. Statistics from the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for the quarter ending December 2019 show that the urban unemployment rate had been declining for four consecutive quarters.

To be sure, a quarter-on-quarter comparison could be misleading because of seasonal effects on employment.

The urban unemployment was 7.9% in the quarter ending December 2019, compared to 9.9% in the same period the previous year. This is in keeping with the trend of a decline in the unemployment rate in the quarters ending June 2019 and September 2019 as well. The PLFS report for the quarter ending December 2019 was released on Thursday while the September 2019 report was released on October 19. The quarterly PLFS estimates are available from the April-June 2018 quarter onwards.

While unemployment among young people (15-29 years old) is significantly higher than the headline numbers, this too has been declining compared to the previous year’s levels.

While the decline in the unemployment rate is relatively smaller for young people, their labour force participation rate (LPFR) has grown more than that of the older age groups in the first three quarters of 2019-20 compared to the corresponding periods in 2018-19.

The growth was 2.4%, 2.4% and 3.1% for the first three quarters for people in the 15-29 age group whereas it was 0.6%, 1.3%, and 2.1% for the 15 years and above age group. LPFR measures the share of population in a given age group which is either working or looking for a job.

The estimates in the quarterly survey are based on the current weekly status of those surveyed. In such estimates, people are considered to be a part of the labour force if they worked or were available or looking for work for at least one hour in the week preceding the survey.

The quarterly bulletin also gives the status and industry of employment of those employed in urban areas and of age 15 years and above. In October-December 2019, 50% workers were regular wage earning or salaried workers, 38% were self-employed and 12.1% were casual workers.

Compared to the same period in 2018, the share of the former two increased by 1% and 0.3%, respectively, while that of the latter decreased by 4%.

tags
top news
India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
China confirms details of new tech improved PLA living conditions at border
China confirms details of new tech improved PLA living conditions at border
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
JPC questions Google, Paytm over China links
JPC questions Google, Paytm over China links
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
Covid update: WHO’s vaccine insurance; MIT face mask; Delhi’s 3rd Covid wave?
Covid update: WHO’s vaccine insurance; MIT face mask; Delhi’s 3rd Covid wave?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In