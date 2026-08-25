Skip the restaurant rush: How to host a grand Onam Sadhya feast at home in style

Skip the restaurant rush: How to host a grand Onam Sadhya feast at home (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility There is an undeniable, electric energy in the air when Onam arrives. The vibrant Pookkalam flower carpets grace doorways, the scent of crushed curry leaves and coconut oil drifts through the kitchen, and families gather in crisp off-white and gold Kasavu attire.

As Onam falls on August 26, 2026, the urge to celebrate with a grand 26-dish Sadhya (the traditional vegetarian banquet served on a banana leaf) is stronger than ever. But if you’ve ever tried booking a restaurant table on Onam day, you know the reality: endless waiting lines, packed dining rooms, rushed multi-course seatings, and lukewarm curries served in a hurry.

Hosting your own Sadhya at home completely changes the story. It turns a chaotic meal out into a heartwarming family ritual. You get to cook or cater at your own pace, enjoy second (and third!) helpings of hot Payasam, sit comfortably for hours without a waiter hovering for your table, and truly soak in the festive joy with the people who matter most.

The anatomy of a perfect setup: Tableware that saves the day A true Sadhya is an art form, and the presentation is just as vital as the flavour. While fresh green banana leaves are the non-negotiable heart of the feast, serving over twenty different liquid curries, fried snacks, and sweet puddings straight out of mismatched plastic takeaway containers or heavy cooking pots can quickly lead to dining room chaos.

To pull off a seamless, stress-free feast for your family, having the right servingware, prep dishes, and cutlery on hand transforms your dining table into a palace banquet.

1. Traditional Kansa (Bronze) and Brass Bowls Before the feast even begins, your Payasams (desserts) and delicate gravies need a warm, inviting home.

The Story: In traditional Kerala homes, grand feasts were always served alongside glowing brass Urulis and heavy Kansa bowls. Kansa (bell metal) is prized not just for its rich golden sheen, but for its natural temperature-retaining properties.

Why You Need It: Keeping your Palada Pradhaman or Ada Pradhaman in heavy bronze bowls keeps them warm throughout the meal without needing constant trips back to the stove.

Pro Tip: Place two small Kansa bowls at the top right of each diner's spot for mess-free dessert enjoyment!

2. Mini Ceramic Ramekins and Chutney Dishes A Sadhya is a balance of six distinct tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and astringent. This means small-portion sides like Inji Puli (ginger-tamarind concentrate), Kadu Mango Pickle, and Lime Pickle pack intense flavor in tiny quantities.

The Story: When serving a large group, trying to spoon sticky tamarind chutneys out of giant mason jars while passing them around the table leads to spills and messy fingers.

Why You Need It: Pre-portioning your chutneys, pickles, and crisp Banana Chips into colorful mini ceramic ramekins before guests take their seats makes table service effortless.

Pro Tip: Set up a "plating station" in the kitchen with these mini dishes lined up. It cuts down your serving time by half!

3. Deep-Contoured Stainless Steel and Brass Ladles Pouring hot Sambar, spicy Rasam, and melted Ghee over steaming Matta rice requires absolute precision.

The Story: Shallow soup spoons or wide serving spoons often cause hot gravies to drip across your clean tablecloth or tear the delicate surface of the banana leaf.

Why You Need It: Deep, angled ladles with pour-spouts give you total control over fluid curries, allowing single, clean pours right onto the center of the rice stack.

Pro Tip: Assign one dedicated ladle to each major liquid dish (Parippu, Sambar, Rasam, Morucurry) so flavors don't cross-contaminate.

4. Woven Bamboo Placemats and Banana Leaf Tray Bases Fresh banana leaves are beautiful, eco-friendly, and impart a subtle fresh fragrance to hot rice, but on a smooth glass or polished wood dining table, they can slide around or tear under heavy spoon pressure.

The Story: There's nothing worse than a guest accidentally tearing their leaf mid-meal and having delicious Rasam seep onto the table.

Why You Need It: Woven bamboo placemats or flat rectangular platter bases give your natural banana leaves a firm, non-slip backing while protecting your furniture from heat and moisture.

Pro Tip: Wipe down fresh banana leaves with a damp cloth and warm them gently over a open flame for 2 seconds before serving, this makes the leaves pliable, glossy, and tear-resistant!