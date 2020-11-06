e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Tesla unveils ‘Tesla Tequila’ for $250, product sold-out on website

Tesla unveils ‘Tesla Tequila’ for $250, product sold-out on website

The agave-based liquor, which was touted as “Teslaquila” two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company’s website

business Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 17:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Teslaquila
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk(Reuters File Photo )
         

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk finally made good on his promise to sell “Tesla Tequila” - two years after teasing the effort in a tweet, and the $250 bottle quickly flew off the virtual shelf.

The agave-based liquor, which was touted as “Teslaquila” two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company’s website. Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila.

Musk tweeted the idea of ‘Teslaquila’ on April Fool’s day in 2018, which many of his followers thought was a joke. However, his efforts to trademark the drink in October of that year were frowned upon by Mexico’s tequila producers.

Mexico’s Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the “name ‘Teslaquila’ evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word.”

According to the website, Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected US states, including New York, California and Washington.

tags
top news
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
India to help countries enhance capacity for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines: Foreign secretary
India to help countries enhance capacity for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines: Foreign secretary
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
India, Philippines to boost defence cooperation, information-sharing to fight terror
India, Philippines to boost defence cooperation, information-sharing to fight terror
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
WhatsApp Pay now available for India users. Here’s how it will work
WhatsApp Pay now available for India users. Here’s how it will work
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In