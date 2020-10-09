Top highlights from RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meet
MPC voted for keeping interest rate unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance to support growth.business Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:19 IST
Following are the highlights of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ statement and resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC):
• Benchmark lending rate kept unchanged at 4 pc
• Indian economy expected to contract 9.5 pc this fiscal with downside risks
• Contraction 9.8 per cent projected in July-September; 5.6 pc in October-December and rebound in growth at 0.5 per cent in March quarter
• GDP growth for April-June quarter 2021-22 fiscal projected at 20.6 pc
• Accommodative monetary policy stance maintained to support growth
• Indian economy entering into decisive phase in fight against coronavirus, focus must shift from containment to reviving economy
• Contraction in economic growth of Q1 behind; silver linings are visible
• GDP growth may break out of contraction and enter positive zone by March quarter of current fiscal
• Inflation to remain elevated in September quarter, but ease gradually towards the target over December and March quarters
• Retail inflation projected at 6.8 per cent for September quarter
• Current inflation hump transient; agriculture outlook looks bright, oil prices to remain rangebound
• RTGS fund transfer system for real-time fund transfer to become 24X7 from December
• Threshold for aggregate exposure of retail bank loans to one counterparty increased to Rs 7.5 crore from Rs 5 crore
• System-based automatic caution-listing for exporters discontinued to help them negotiate better terms with overseas buyers
• Comfortable liquidity position to be maintained; Rs 20,000 crore-OMO auction next week
• On-tap targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) to be conducted, with tenors of up to three years for Rs 1 lakh crore at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate up to March 31, 2021
• All MPC members vote for keeping the policy repo rate unchanged and continue with the accommodative stance.