e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Tractor output skids as localised lockdowns disrupt supply of parts

Tractor output skids as localised lockdowns disrupt supply of parts

The farm equipment segment saw capacity utilisation recover swiftly to about 90-95% in June after the nationwide lockdown was lifted as an above-normal monsoon and higher crop acreage generated demand, but much of the gains have been lost in July as intermittent lockdowns in the hubs to contain the virus have thrown production into disarray.

business Updated: Jul 30, 2020 06:27 IST
Amit Panday
Amit Panday
Livemint
Similarly, several parts suppliers based in Aurangabad had to shut their facilities after local authorities ordered a lockdown during the second week of July.
Similarly, several parts suppliers based in Aurangabad had to shut their facilities after local authorities ordered a lockdown during the second week of July. (HT photo)
         

Sporadic lockdowns in automobile hubs such as Aurangabad, Pune and Bangalore in July have severely disrupted production of tractors, one of the few sectors that have seen a spike in demand post the coronavirus pandemic, senior industry executives said.

The farm equipment segment saw capacity utilisation recover swiftly to about 90-95% in June after the nationwide lockdown was lifted as an above-normal monsoon and higher crop acreage generated demand, but much of the gains have been lost in July as intermittent lockdowns in the hubs to contain the virus have thrown production into disarray.

For instance, more than 75 Covid-19 cases were reported at German automotive supplier Bosch’s Bangalore plant earlier this month as a result of which production of critical parts and supplies were disrupted. Similarly, several parts suppliers based in Aurangabad had to shut their facilities after local authorities ordered a lockdown during the second week of July. “The localised lockdowns enforced in certain cities are hampering the ramp-up of the supply chain and, thus, affecting production at OEMs,” said Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector at Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

“Plant capacity utilisation, which was 90% in June, dropped to 50-65% in July as tractor production came to a halt due to a shortage of key parts,” Bharat Madan, group chief financial officer, Escorts Ltd, said in a phone interview.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
UP Sunni Waqf Board forms trust to build mosque
UP Sunni Waqf Board forms trust to build mosque
Okay I’d like to have a game off: Dhoni to umpire when warned for over-rate
Okay I’d like to have a game off: Dhoni to umpire when warned for over-rate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In