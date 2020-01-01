e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Business News / Two Indian banks to cease operations in Sri Lanka

Two Indian banks to cease operations in Sri Lanka

The licenses issued to Axis Bank and ICICI Bank will be cancelled once the winding-up operations are complete.

business Updated: Jan 01, 2020 14:03 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Colombo
Axis Bank's logo is seen next to ATM machines at its corporate headquarters in Mumbai.
Axis Bank's logo is seen next to ATM machines at its corporate headquarters in Mumbai. (REUTERS Photo )
         

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has permitted Indian private sector lenders Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to close their operations in the island nation, according to online news portal ColomboPage.

This follows requests by their parent banks.The licenses issued to them will be cancelled once the winding-up operations are complete.

ColomboPage said the two banks are no longer permitted to carry on banking operations, including accepting deposits from the public.

tags
top news
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
Govt unlikely to hit delete on six NPR questions that triggered a storm
Govt unlikely to hit delete on six NPR questions that triggered a storm
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News