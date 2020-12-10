e-paper
UAE says vaccine made in China is 86% effective

Canada second nation to approve Pfizer jab; Two cases of allergy to the vaccine in UK.

business Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 01:35 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
New Delhi
A medical worker wearing a protective suit and face mask works at the Biogenix Laboratories, which performs COVID-19 detection tests in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (REUTERS)
A medical worker wearing a protective suit and face mask works at the Biogenix Laboratories, which performs COVID-19 detection tests in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (REUTERS)
         

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday officially registered a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm, saying it was 86% effective according to analysis of third-phase trials.

The health ministry “has announced the official registration” of the vaccine, state news agency WAM said. The vaccine has been undergoing third-phase trials in the Emirates since July, and it was approved for emergency use for health care workers in September.

Health Canada gives nod to Pfizer-BioNTech shot

Canadian health authorities on Wednesday approved a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, and the inoculation programme could commence as early as next week.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month followed by 4 million more.

Early recipients of the shots will include health care workers and residents of long term care homes, considered most at risk.

UK looking into 2 cases of allergy to Pfizer vaccine

Those with a history of allergic reaction should not take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, UK health officials said on Wednesday, after two persons who received it on Tuesday as part of a mass vaccination campaign showed strong adverse reaction.

“We’re looking at two case reports of allergic reactions,’’ Dr June Raine, head of the UK’s medical regulatory agency told a Parliamentary committee.

“We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature.”

The new advice is that people with a significant history of allergy to vaccines and drugs should not have the vaccine,
she said. A health official’s warning that anyone getting vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine should give up alcohol for almost two months has caused a backlash among some Russians who call the request unreasonable.

Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, ask for repeal of farm laws
PM-WANI: Cabinet gives nod for setting up of public WiFi networks
Why are farmers sticking to stand?
Congress dissenters meet to chalk out future course of action
Sensex surges past 46k, riding on vaccine boost
Apple Fitness+ is launching in December 14
In major faux pas, UK PM Boris Johnson says farm stir is India-Pak issue
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
